CDC recommendations for celebrating the holidays safely

As we are nearing flu season while still in the coronavirus pandemic the CDC breaks down the safest ways to celebrate the holidays this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the seasons change so do the CDC guidelines. This week the organization added recommendations for celebrating holidays safely this fall.

The CDC breaks down the best ways to celebrate this holiday season by ranking activities based on risk level.

For Halloween they recommend low risk activities include things like carving a pumpkin with members of your household, decorating your home, and having a trick or treat scavenger hunt with your family at the house.

The CDC ranks things like wrapping goodie bags for families to grab and go, having an outdoor costume party, or visiting a pumpkin patch as moderate risk.

Activities that are high risk and they say should be avoided are activities like door to door trick or treating, attending fall festivals or going to crowded costume parties.



When it comes to celebrating Dia De Los Muertos a popular holiday in South Texas, the CDC recommends low risk ways to celebrate. This includes preparing traditional meals and delivering them loved ones with no contact, making an altar for the deceased or having a virtual get-together.



The organization says moderate risk activities are like small group outdoor celebrations, visiting graves of loved ones and hosting a small outdoor dinner. Anything that involves large crowds is considered high risk.

