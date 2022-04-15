Celebrating Autism Acceptance Month on First Edition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet Austin Brown, a loving five-year-old diagnosed with Autism two-years ago. His parents say he is fascinated with animals along with whatever his little brother Bentley is up to.

He has been attending speech therapy over the past year during which he has gone from only speaking a few select words to communicating in phrases.

Austin's father, Blake, who is our First Edition director and mother Amber, say he has an exceptional memory and attention to detail.

His parents are extremely proud of him and cannot wait to see what he can accomplish.