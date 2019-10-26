PORT NECHES, Texas — A video has proved disgraceful to many in the community.

Parents said the video was taken at Port Neches-Groves High School Friday.

The video appears to show one student beating another girl in the head. However, the the one who was assaulted doesn't seem to fight back.

"It's pretty surprising to see that," said Garcia.

Alexzander Garcia, a former graduate student said the video is disturbing to watch, but believes more answers are needed to figure out how things led up to the assault.

"I definitely would like to know the story, the whole story before we start pointing fingers," said Garcia.

12News reached out to the district for a response, but they still haven't gotten back with us. The video appears to show an educator in the classroom during the beating.

Garcia said he's disappointed that no one decided to step in and stop the assault.

"I think they should of physically split it up," said Garcia.

The end of the video shows the student walking out of the classroom. It's unclear if the student received disciplinary action or not.