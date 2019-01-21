CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This January health officials at Christus Spohn are encouraging young women to get a vaccine that can help prevent getting cervical cancer.

The cancer is caused by a virus called HPV.

It doesn't just cause cervical cancer, but vaginal, vulvar, and throat or oropharyngeal cancer for both girls and boys.

But doctors say if you can stop the HPV virus you can prevent cancer with a vaccine called Gardasil.

Officials say girls need to get the vaccine before they become sexually active, the earliest age is nine.

If you receive the vaccine before turning 15-years-old you only need two shots, if you are older you must have a total of three shots.

The shot is available through any pediatrician.