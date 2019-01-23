COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This is no ordinary 5K though. The race will be attempting to break the World Record for the number of people dressed like Chuck Norris in the same place at the same time.

Race registration includes a Chuck style t-shirt, a fake beard and an awesome belt buckle. You can create your own look alike costume and enter a costume contest that will take place after the race.

The race will kick off May 4th at 9 am after a few words from the legend himself, Chuck Norris.

Make sure you also get a high five from Chuck as you cross the finish line.

The race is family friendly and strollers are welcome but no four legged friends.

There will also be an after party including music, face painting and a bounce house as well as the costume contest.

Packet pick up will be at the Brazos Running Company, 1667 Texas Ave. South, College Station, TX.



Pick up hours are Thursday May 2nd from 10 am till 6 pm and Friday May 3rd from 10 am till 6 pm.



There will also be onsite packet pick up the morning of the race for out of town runners only.

For more information and to register for the race, go HERE.