COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It will soon be against Texas A&M policy to vape or use e-cigarettes while on any of its campuses. Chancellor John Sharp sent a memo to each of the presidents of the 11 universities and eight state agencies within the Texas A&M University System, asking for a ban on the use of e-cigarettes and vaping.

While smoking on campus is banned in most places in the system currently, Chancellor Sharp said the vaping ban is mandatory and should be enforced throughout "every inch of the Texas A&M System."

According to an NBC News report, the CDC stated the mystery into the illnesses and deaths associated from vaping has not yet been solved. The CDC stated it found a majority of those suffering from a vaping-related illness were found to have been using products containing THC.

At least 13 people have died and more than 800 people have come down with a respiratory illness due to vaping, according to the CDC.

"I do not want to take any unnecessary chances with the health of our students, faculty and staff," Chancellor Sharp stated in the press release. Chancellor Sharp also called for an end to the sale of e-cigarette products or vaping paraphernalia at any store within the System.

In Brazos County, there have been three suspected cases of vaping-related lung disease as of Sept. 13. There have been 25 confirmed cases in Texas as of the same date, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Chancellor Sharp has asked all universities and state agencies within the system to implement the ban as soon as possible.

