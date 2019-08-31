CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year feral hogs cause millions of dollars worth of damage to agriculture and because of that, Texas has changed the law that governs how they can be hunted.

Starting Sunday, September first, you no longer need a hunting license as long as you're on private property.

The new law that passed during the 86th Texas Legislature allows you to hunt feral hogs without a hunting license if you have the landowner's consent to do so.

However, if you do not have consent it is a violation to hunt without a license.

The law also removed the word depredation where previously you had to have the idea that feral hogs were destroying any land, now the hog doesn't have to ruin someone's property to be hunted.

Texas Parks & Wild Life Game Warden, Lerrin Johnson said, "The basis behind this law is let's get everyone hunting, let's get control of this population, because, they do multiply so quickly. And for every one you shoot, you're able to harvest, there's 10, 20, 30 more on a piece of property.

With this change, lawmakers hope it gives hunters from out of state a bigger opportunity to get the problem under control.

Officials add if you are hunting on public land in texas you will still require a hunting license.

