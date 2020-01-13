GREGORY, Texas — A man remains at large after leading multiple area law enforcement agencies on a chase.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, San Patricio County deputies, police from Aransas Pass and Gregory, and DPS chased a silver truck on Texas Highway 361 that was pulling a stolen trailer just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Details are still limited at this time, but authorities on scene told 3News the suspect had stolen the truck from the owner, who said he left his keys inside the vehicle.

That's when the suspect took off, taking the Portland exit as police pursued the stolen vehicle.

The truck eventually crashed near the Gregory cemetery, the suspect fleeing the scene.

Police and K-9's are still searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the very latest.

