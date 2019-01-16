CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather did not stop students from taking part in the 84th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

Tuesday was the official check-in day for kids who are showing smaller animals such as goats, pigs, and rabbits.

The livestock show is a way for kids to get a better understanding of farming and agriculture all while learning some valuable life lessons.

"It was a really fun experiencing just raising him and watching him grow. getting him on a schedule for feed and like I guess you could say working out and raising him," Matthew Sanchez said.

"Being able to see him grow and watch him mature because he has his own personality. It's pretty cool" Claudia Sanchez said