CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of child care employees got into the spirit of education with the 6th annual Back to School Teachers Fair.

Hosted by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend, the event was held at the Solomon Ortiz Center.

They were given resources and training on how to properly take care of children in their care.

"But our biggest point is that they walk away with more knowledge, more resources to help train and educate our future workforce," Monika De La Garza with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend said.

All of the child care providers at Saturday's event were with the Texas Workforce Commission funded child care services program.

