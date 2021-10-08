Child found unconscious in pool at Corpus Christi home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tense moments at a Corpus Christi home on Tuesday night, after a young girl was found unconscious in a pool at the residence.
According to Corpus Christi police on scene, the child is around 2-3 years old, got into a pool in the back of the house, where police say her parents found her and administered CPR. Her condition has not been confirmed to 3News at this time.
The incident happened at a home on Crenshaw Drive, near Weber Road, and appears to have been accidental.
This is a developing story. Check this article for updates.