GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a driver in Guilford County. The child was attempting to cross the road at a Trunk-or-Treat event, NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirms. The accident happened Friday night around 7:13 p.m. in 8400 block of Haw River Road near Bethel United Methodist Church.

Saturday morning, a family confirmed the boy's name is Noah Chambers. She said: “It’s not good but we are continuing to pray that God will heal Noah. We need a miracle.”

Troopers investigating the accident Friday night asked that people "pray for the family."

Noah was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

First Responders on the scene told WFMY News 2 the driver who hit the boy did stop and remained on the scene during the investigation.

