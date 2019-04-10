ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson first responders revived a child Friday morning who had stopped breathing on a Robinson Independent School District bus, according to Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka.

Prasifka said the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department was called to the bus in the 600 block of East Moonlight Dr. around 7:20 a.m.

A 3-year-old child was unresponsive and not breathing, Prasifka said.

First responders performed CPR and the child was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest, Prasifka said. The child was revived then taken to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple in critical condition.

Prasifka said the department's Criminal Investigation Division was investigating what happened to the child.

A spokesperson for the The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said they had assigned an investigator to the case and were working with the Robinson Police Department.

Robinson ISD did not share many details aside from Facebook posts on the district's page.

"This morning one of our youngest students had a medical emergency while being transported to school on the bus," the post reads. "Currently, the student is being attended to at the hospital. All prayers for the student and family are greatly appreciated!!"

The district said they are working with Robinson PD on their investigation.

"At this time, our young student is hanging on," another post reads. "Please continue your prayers for the child and his family!"

Popular stories on KCENTV.COM

Baylor Alert issued after 22-year-old shot in apartment near campus

Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Killeen man

2 children found dead in Temple home were there for days, police say