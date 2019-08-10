NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans students have Demario Davis' back after the NFL fined him about $7,000 for wearing a "Man of God" headband during a game.

Students at St. Louis King of France Catholic School in Metairie made their own headbands with the words "Child of God" written across them to support Davis.

Davis, a linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, was fined for wearing the personalized headband in the win against the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of this season.

According to NOLA.com, the exact amount of the fine was $7,017 and was given to Davis because the NFL has rules against "personal messages" and considers them a uniform violation.

RELATED: Saints linebacker fined for wearing 'Man of God' headband during game, he says

St. Louis King of France Catholic School planned the event to "show our community that we, just like Demario Davis, are proud and happy to mark ourselves as a 'Man/Woman/Child of God' and support our New Orleans Saints," a spokesperson said.

Davis is in his second year with the Saints. He was drafted out of Arkansas State by the New York Jets in 2012 and spent most of his career there. In 2018. he put up 110 combined tackles and five sacks for New Orleans.