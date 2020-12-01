CANNON BEACH, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard has permanently suspended its search for a 4-year-old boy after a father and two children were swept to sea Saturday afternoon on the Oregon Coast.

Police say a man was holding two children, 7 and 4, when they were all swept into the ocean by a wave at Falcon Cove, south of Arch Cape. Officers responded to the area at 12:38 p.m.

A police officer found an adult male struggling to get out of the water and a young girl further out in the ocean, police said.

Police have identified the adult male and father of the two children as Jeremy Stiles of Portland.

The officer went into the ocean and was able to get the 7-year-old girl and bring her to shore. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, state police said.

Stiles was also taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

There have been extremely high tides, known as King Tides, on the coast this weekend. A High Surf Warning has been in effect.

The Coast Guard urges people to stay away from jetties and rocks.

