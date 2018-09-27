AUSTIN — Rapper Childish Gambino, otherwise known as Donald Glover, announced Wednesday that he will be canceling his performances during both weekends of the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival due to an unspecified injury.

The announcement comes just over one week before the first weekend is set to kick off.

According to a spokesperson with ACL, Justice will now headline both Saturdays (Oct. 6 and 13) alongside Metallica, and Travis Scott will headline both Sundays (Oct. 7 and 14) with Arctic Monkeys. The updated performance schedules can be found here.

On Thursday, ACL announced on Facebook that Phoenix will be added to the Weekend 1 Sunday lineup. ACL also announced via Instagram that Lil Wayne will be added to the Weekend 2 Saturday lineup.

ACL will allow fans with a Weekend Two Saturday 1-Day ticket to exchange them at no charge for a Weekend Two Sunday 1-Day ticket by contacting FrontGate Tickets.

The "This Is America" singer will also be postponing the remainder of his likely named tour.

RELATED:

ACL Fest single-day lineups: Paul McCartney kicks off Fridays, Childish Gambino takes Sundays

Sorry, ACL music festival 3-day weekend passes sold out for both weekends

© 2018 KVUE-TV