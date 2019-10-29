DEER PARK, Texas — Police in Deer Park confirm three children and an adult were found dead in a home Tuesday morning.
The discovery was made at about 10 a.m. after police were asked to do a welfare check at a family's home.
It's believed all of the victims are related, and foul play is suspected in the case. Further details have not been released at this time, however.
The investigation is underway at a home on New Orleans near Oklahoma.
We have a news crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates to this developing story.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- 'These crashes happen every single night' | Woman dies in two-vehicle collision in northwest Houston
- Court docs shed new light on what happened to Maleah Davis before she died
- 19-year-old girl critically hurt in apparent street racing crash on Grand Parkway
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter