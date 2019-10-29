DEER PARK, Texas — Police in Deer Park confirm three children and an adult were found dead in a home Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made at about 10 a.m. after police were asked to do a welfare check at a family's home.

It's believed all of the victims are related, and foul play is suspected in the case. Further details have not been released at this time, however.

The investigation is underway at a home on New Orleans near Oklahoma.

We have a news crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates to this developing story.

