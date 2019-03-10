WACO, Texas — Magnolia has announced a plan to bring a new hotel to downtown Waco, in partnership with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners, according to a release Thursday morning. The hotel is slated for a 2021 opening.

The hotel is unnamed at the moment, but it is planned to be hoisted in the historic Grand Karem Shrine Building at 701 Washington Ave., just a few blocks away from Magnolia Market at the Silos.

“Home is a feeling, created by and for the people you love and share your life with," Chip and Joanna Gaines said. "It’s a state of being known and loved just as you are."

More details about the project will be released in the next couple of months.

Related stories: