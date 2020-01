SAN ANTONIO — Chris Stapleton will perform in San Antonio on October 23, 2020 at the AT&T Center.

The performance is part of the 2020 "All-American Road Show" headline tour.

Special guests on the tour include Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Hank William, Jr, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Marcus King Band and Yola.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 27.