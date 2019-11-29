CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society will transform their dog park will into a winter wonderland, lighting up their beautiful park for the holiday season.

With the help from their partners of ABC Home & Commercial Services as presenting sponsors.

“We are so very excited to be a part of this great event for our community, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the Dog Park,” exclaimed Vic Valentine, General Manager for ABC Home & Commercial Services.



The public will be able to come to the dog park starting Fridays and Saturdays from 6:00-9:00 p.m; November 29th until December 19. Then, from December 20-24, the park will be open every evening from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

It is just $5 for each couple or family, and the public may bring their pets to walk in the dog park, but they must be on a leash.

Guests can enjoy hot cocoa and music in a dog friendly environment that is perfect for everyone looking to get in to the holiday spirit.



The goal of this fundraising event is to put towards GCHS medical costs. To date the Gulf Coast Humane Society in 2019, have output $16,000 in outside medical fees. The money raised through the Christmas in the Dog Park will be used towards medical fees that they will have in 2020.

For more information on the Gulf Coast Humane Society, please visit their website at https://www.gchscc.org/

