CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi's Christmas tree recycling program is still around, but there are some changes residents need to know about.

This year there is not a specific tree drop-off location. Instead, the City's Solid Waste Services will be picking up trees throughout their regular brush pickup schedule.

Corpus Christi residents can still drop off their trees at the J.C. Elliott Collection Center during regular business hours, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents are asked clear lights and ornaments from the trees before dropping them off.

For more information on the City's brush pickup schedule, click here.