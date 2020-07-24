CHRISTUS Spohn Health System prepares for Tropical Storm Hanna

Officials with the health system say the storm adds more risk to vulnerable patients.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Tropical Storm Hanna approaching the Coastal Bend CHRISTUS Spohn Health system is preparing for the storm.

The health system says they are taking precautions to protect patients and secure facilities.

The revised visitor policy limits hospital visitors, but CHRISTUS Spohn is currently advising to reach out to their loved ones virtually.

