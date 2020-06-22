CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shot in the arm for the City and County's ever increasing need for behavioral health services.

A new partnership between Dallas-based Oceans Healthcare and Christus Spohn.

Rudy Trevino reports, the partnership will give behavioral health patients access to enhanced services in a hospital setting.

Dr. Osbert Blow, President and Chief Medical Officer of Christus Spohn Health Systems announced a new partnership with Dallas Based Oceans Healthcare.

"With limited medical services and providers access to behavioral health medicine is a community priority and a community health problem." Said Dr. Blow.

"We were founded on the core belief that behavioral health patients deserve and should get dignified care." Said Executive Officer of Oceans Healthcare Stuart Archer.

Ocean's Health Care Specialties includes inpatient and intensive out patient programs treating everything from depression, anxiety, behavioral disturbances associated with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. All ages can be treated.

The partnership and new addition of services was welcomed by some of the folks on the front lines.

"I look forward to working with Christus and Oceans, the hospital district and our commissioners court. To quite frankly pave the way for our health region, for South Texas and for being an example in general for what it means to care for one another." Said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

The current Christus Spohn behavioral facility is located at the old memorial hospital and provides inpatient services to about 33 people but treats hundreds of outpatients.

No plans for expansion were announced today, there are discussions between all the entities to address the need for behavioral health services.

"The people that come through the doors we expect whether they come through the Nueces County aid program, or whether they come in as indigent, or whether they have insurance that no matter how they come in they're gonna get the exceptional care and treatment that they deserve." Said Chariman of Nueces County Hospital District, John Martinez.