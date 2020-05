CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday May 7, Christus Spohn’s health system leadership along with Nueces County officials will be announcing a new COVID-19 testing technology for South Texas.

The testing technology is called Cephid GeneXpert Infinity 48. It is a molecular diagnostic testing.

The technology will allow technicians to test up to 24 samples at one time and results will be ready in 45 minutes.