Christus Spohn South welcomes 'Baby Hanna'

Hurricane Hanna was not the only one to make her arrival Saturday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Hanna was not the only one to make her arrival Saturday night.

Meet baby Hanna. She was born just after 4 p.m. Saturday at Christus Spohn South.

The Teran family welcomed this little beauty to the world. She came in weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

The hospital said both mom and baby are resting comfortably.

Congratulations to the family and from us here at TV 3 welcome to the world Baby Hanna.