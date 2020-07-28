Christus Spohn South welcomes 'Baby Hanna'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Hanna was not the only one to make her arrival Saturday night.
Meet baby Hanna. She was born just after 4 p.m. Saturday at Christus Spohn South.
The Teran family welcomed this little beauty to the world. She came in weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces.
The hospital said both mom and baby are resting comfortably.
Congratulations to the family and from us here at TV 3 welcome to the world Baby Hanna.
