CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community members gathered today to celebrate a major milestone at a historical church.

St. Paul United Methodist Church has a long history, as today marks its 135th Anniversary. The church was founded as St. Paul Methodist Episcopal Church in 1884.

Many years later, there was a unification of the Methodist Episcopal Church, The Methodist Episcopal Church South, and the Methodist Protestant Church and thus began St. Paul United Methodist Church.

The church was originally on Ramirez Street then moved into a new building located at 1202 Sam Rankin Street in 1953.

Historical congregational highlights include partnering with the Corpus Christi Mobile Food Bank to monthly serve surrounding neighborhoods.

The mission of St. Paul United Methodist Church is "we are a beacon of and for God's love in the community.

The church has been significant in the city's rich history of the northside area.

For information on St. Paul United Methodist Church, visit their website at https://www.saintpaulunitedmethodist.org/

