CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many churches across America recognized the 'Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi’ on Friday.

The saint is known for his connection to animals and nature.

People lined up outside of All Saints’ Episcopal Church accompanied by their four-legged friends to take part in the pet blessings drive thru.

It's simple.

If you have a pet and want them blessed just pull up to the church on October 4th and let them do the rest.

Cynthia McKenna is with the church.

She said they've been doing this annual drive-thru for several years and there's always a good turnout.

“I think it's a chance for us to pause and think about how much they mean to us and how they enrich our lives,” McKenna said.



First in line...Smokey Jo the pug and his owner Denise McCabe.

McCabe said Smokey is a member of her family so getting him blessed seemed obvious.

“Father blesses me and Mother Cynthia blesses me and I think it's important that Smokey be a part of my family that he get blessed too,” she said.



Smokey is four-years-old and McCabe says he's been getting blessed for the past three years and it seems to be working.



“He's becoming a very good-mannered dog and I attribute that to the blessing he gets every year,” she said.



Roland Dominguez said he hopes that's the case for his two dogs, both weighing over a hundred pounds.

“'Why did you decide to come out today and get them blessed?' Because I need some help from the Lord above to take care of these two guys and it's just a really good thing to do when you care about somebody for so much,” Dominguez said.



People also stopped by the church and donated animal food that will go towards a local shelter.