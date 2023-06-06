Some lanes on Cimarron Boulevard to temporarily close as part of construction

Work will begin on June 6. Cimarron Boulevard is expected to receive new utilities that will span between York Crossing Boulevard and Queen Bess Drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cimarron Boulevard is expected to receive new utilities that will span between York Crossing Boulevard and Queen Bess Drive, said a press release from the City of Corpus Christi.

A private contractor will begin construction work on June 6. Construction will be completed in two phases.

Temporary lane closures will be implemented for both directions of Cimarron Boulevard, reducing traffic to one for each direction and establishing a two-way traffic pattern on the southbound travel lanes, said the release.

Once phase 2 of the project is underway, crews will shift the traffic pattern to the northbound travel lanes.