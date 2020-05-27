CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News is proud to partner with Citgo for the distinguished scholars’ program awarding 40 scholarships to Coastal Bend high school students.

3News Chris Thomasson introduces us to the latest scholar from Aransas Pass.

Lalu Perez is a senior volleyball player at Aransas Pass. Perez is also in band and the national honor society.

Lalu says winning this scholarship means a lot to her, especially to her parents as well.

“It also so much to me because I’m going to be a first generation like kid in my family to like go to college.” Said Perez.

“It's like no one else in my family has, and I have four younger siblings so this like helps a lot, because they're going to college soon too. Said Perez.

Perez’s reflected on how her senior year didn’t go as expected.



“Definitely trying to make the most of it, it's just been, like, I guess emotional like at first it doesn't hit you like you're like, I’ll go on like a longer spring break and everything but like it comes down to like our virtual graduation everything and you don't need to take pictures with your friends and do stuff like that and it's really emotional." Said Perez.



Perez says she'll be heading to Texas A&M Corpus Christi next semester to study business management. Congratulations Lalu!