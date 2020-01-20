CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, people were able to get all of their questions answered concerning the law at the first ever 'Citizen's Justice Forum' at West Oso High School.

At the event, hosted by an area law firm and alumni of the Delta Zeta Theta Sorority, people were able to come out and learn about a variety of issues including immigration, criminal law, family law, personal injury and home and tenant issues.

The forum was meant to educate people about what rights they have and the resources that are available to them in the community.

If you missed it, organizers said not to worry because they hope to host one again in the near future.

