CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recent rains have resulted in rough street conditions and numerous potholes throughout the City. City Manager Peter Zanoni has activated Street Operations crews to report to work for an eight-hour shift Sunday to begin repairs. Three, four-person crews will get a head start on Sunday with a total of seven, four-person crews scheduled Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to address street conditions. It will take several days for the City to address street conditions due to the recent rain, residents can call 826-CITY to report potholes beginning at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

