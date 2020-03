CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City and County officials will have a joint news conference Wednesday, March 11 at Noon to discuss the Coronavirus. The following officials plan to be in attendance:

Nueces County Judge, Barbara Canales

Mayor, Joe McComb

Peter Zanoni, City Manager

Annette Rodriguez, Director of Public Health

Dr. Srikanth Ramachandruni, Local Health Authority

3News is planning on streaming this press conference.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.