CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi approved the matching funds required to qualify for a federal grant to redesign and rebuild the Packery Channel.

It's a $15 million grant and the City is required to match 10-percent, or $1.5 million.

City staff reported they had found the necessary funds for the match and city council approved it Tuesday.

According to District 4 Councilman Greg Smith, the rebuilding of Packery Channel is desperately needed.

"The current design that we're working with has had issues in the past. We had it with Ike. We had some significant damage. Also, even when they opened it we had some. So this would rectify the problems we had, and we shouldn't have them with another storm," Smith said. "You take the Port Aransas jetty for example. It's been there since 1911. Also, we need to have a jetty like that."

The City will be applying for the FEMA Public Assistance Program grant, but Smith doesn't expect the repairs on the Packary Channel to be done until after the 2019 hurricane season.