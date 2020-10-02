They say conversation is the best ingredient for coffee and outside one java shop on Monday, the topic was a talker.

"Coronavirus, coronavirus, coronavirus," Nicole Conrad read outloud as she looked at her internet search history.

"I've seen it on the news, I've seen it on social media and I've started to really look into it further because it was really alarming and concerning to me," the San Antonio mother said.

On Friday, 91 travelers arrived in San Antonio from Wuhan to be quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base as a precaution. But, it's the others in San Antonio that are being monitored that have left Conrad concerned.

On Sunday the city reported an undisclosed number of Bexar County residents were self-quarantined at their homes after arriving back to town from China.

On Monday, the city told KENS 5 in a statement it's currently a small number of travelers who are not showing any symptoms but will be self-quarantined for 14 days to follow state and CDC protocols.

"Who's watching them? Who's figuring out if they're coming or going? How do you know if they're going to stay quarantined?" Conrad asked.

"The way that it's spreading over there I'm really nervous how it's going to spread over here," worries Conrad.

The city told KENS 5 the individuals that are being quarantined in this area are only staying with people they traveled with and are reporting their temperature to Metro Health via phone twice a day.

While there are no cases currently reported here in Texas, the threat of it is enough to leave some leery.

"It's here it's in our backyard and that's scary to me," Conrad said. "I just hope they're prepared in case something does come out of all this."