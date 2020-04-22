CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city’s small business recovery loan program already has almost six million dollars in loan applications from Corpus Christi businesses and they've approved more funding.

The council today approved another 2.5 million dollars in type "a" funds to add to the program.

The first program was for 1.7 million in loans with three hundred thousand going to the LiftFund company to administer the program over three years.

In most cases all the interest on the three-year loans will be waived. There has been a delay in the first batch of processed applications because they’re waiting on qualifying documents.

“There are a lot of applications in Corpus Christi right now and so we will put them on hold while we're waiting for them to submit, we'll go on to the next one. So in that sense, it's the first, not first come first serve but it's serving those folks that can get everything that we need which is not that much, so we can vet them properly and fund them properly.” Said Richard Gianni a representative from LiftFund.

City Council agreed to set aside the 2.5 million but hopes to see the delays solved soon before allowing LiftFund to process more loan funding.