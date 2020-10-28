City Council approves first ever Streets Infrastructure Management Plan

The IMP is a five-year rolling program focusing on the maintenance of the City’s streets.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb and the City Council approved the City’s first ever Streets Infrastructure Management Plan (IMP).

The IMP is a five-year rolling program focusing on the maintenance of the City’s streets. Councils action approves the first two years of the five-year plan. The additional three years of the plan will be considered by City Council in December.

Programs in the IMP include Street Preventative Maintenance, Residential Street Rebuild, In-House Pavement Rehabilitation, and Concrete Restoration.

From this point forward, during the annual budget process, the IMP will be presented to City Council for approval. The IMP can only be changed with City Council approval.

To review the current 2021 and 2022 IMP click here.

The city says the goal of the IMP is to provide the best possible planning and maintenance schedules for the City of Corpus Christi’s streets infrastructure. With city council’s action, Public Works and Contractors will repair streets from the approved list of neighborhoods, arterial, and collector streets.

“This plan was developed from assessment and review of the City’s street conditions and input from Public Works public sessions in February 2020. The IMP will provide the community certainty when specific streets will be rehabilitated,” stated the city.

In September, Council approved nearly $80 million for street maintenance and reconstruction for FY 2021. These funds will go towards the Public Work Department’s preventative maintenance and reconstruction program. This work FY 2021 will begin in January and last approximately one year.