City Council decides to use portion of loan from Texas Water Development Board for Desalination Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Joe McComb and the City Council approved issuing Utility System Revenue Improvement Bonds as security for the first portion of a loan from the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) for the City’s Seawater Desalination Project.

The City has been approved for up to $222.5 million through the TWDB State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) loan program. It can be used to fund a Seawater Desalination Facility to provide “a future potable water supply for all customers.”

The City will use a portion, $11.4 million, to cover costs for environmental studies, permits, land acquisition and other tasks.

According to a news release from the city “These next steps will provide the final information necessary for the City Council to determine how to proceed forward with the project.”

The city says this decision made by City Council to use the first portion of the loan will not lead to higher water utility rates. They also said the city will receive “a 20% reduction in interest as compared to traditional financing methods for the bonds issued in 2020.”

The final interest rate guaranteed to the City is 1.996%, saving the ratepayers 64 basis points in interest that equates to $1.5 million over the life of the bonds.