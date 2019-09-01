CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After previously raising safety concerns about Corpus Christi's new motorized scooters, city council approved Tuesday a six-month trial for them.

Council discussed seeing the scooters ridden dangerously around the city. Since their arrival, the number of scooters in town has grown from 100 to more than 1,200, with more likely to come.

Council members described their biggest concerns as safety on the streets and blockage of ADA access, with scooters left parked in the wrong places. One member talked about seeing several members of the same family riding a single scooter without helmets.

In a first reading Tuesday, council approved giving the three scooter companies six months to see how their dockless vehicles are being received and what issues have to be worked out.

"You can ride it in the street or bike lanes if it's 35 miles per hour or less. Or if you're on the sea wall or you're on a sidewalk that enables that kind of thing. If it's wide enough, you're allowed to utilize that at this time," Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said. "Moving forward we'll look at that and we'll see if certain areas will be disallowed, not allowed or geofenced off.

There was even discussion that people operating the scooters incorrectly could be fined through the scooter provider if it becomes a problem.

A second reading is expected during the next city council meeting.