CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city county health district reporting more than 18-hundred senior citizens living in nursing homes have been tested for COVID-19.



Testing began last week after the Governor ordered that seniors in care facilities be tested.



That said, the district's drive through testing has been put on hold.



3News Rudy Trevino reports, testing for COVID-19 is still widely available



“The health district is not doing drive throughs currently at this time because the same specimen collection supplies that we use for the drive through are the supplies that we're currently utilizing for the nursing facilities.” Said Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

The testing of seniors and staff at nursing homes is a priority, it's been a week long process that so far has yielded mostly "negative" test results, and that's great news.

More testing will be conducted through the end of the week.

“So, we wanna make sure that we have enough to complete the nursing home facilities cause they're just as anxious as everybody else you know for us to get in there to get em tested and to get done.” Said Rodriguez.

What about folks who just want to get tested for their own peace of mind?

One viewer asked.

3News asked Annette Rodriguez and she says there are many options to choose from.

“We have the military testing teams and they continue to test in our community either at the Richard Borchard fairgrounds. Different areas that they've set up in, they've even set up in the surround areas like in Sinton, Portland and Port Aransas and so they're constantly in our area.”

Also added to the list of providers is the Amistad Clinic, a federally qualified health center located on Brownlee.

To make an appointment to register for a drive through test residents can call 361-886-3065.

“If it's not through your private physician there's also the minor urgent care facilities that do testing. The TLC's, physician's premier they do testing as well and again the drive through. They're all free." Said Rodriguez.