City, county leaders talk recovering from Hanna and COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders held a daily COVID-19 news conference Monday afternoon, however there were a few changes during the presentation as they focused more on their responses to Hurricane Hanna.

"It was heartbreaking to see the impact that the storm had on Bob Hall Pier. We've never seen that before, and we've been through several hurricanes and that has never happened," said Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb.

McComb highlighted the damages they've assessed since the hurricane and he emphasized that Bob Hall Pier will be a challenge to fix, but the city is committed to making sure it's rebuilt.

"Bob Hall is an iconic part of Nueces County and I am committed to the swift restoration of this treasured park in our community," said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

Canales was one of the first city leaders to visit the pier after the hurricane and she said it was heartbreaking to see all the damage the storm caused.

City leaders said they have started working on a list, which will compile several of the damages they've assessed across the community. They noted that it's critical to construct a list as such so that they can begin the process on how to best move forward.

"You have a dedicated group of people working for you," Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said to the residents watching the news briefing. "People were up around the clock over the weekend; instead of relaxing on Sunday like we normally like to do with our families and go to church, we had 300 people out there, early in the morning, firing up trucks to get our city back to normal."

Zanoni continued to say that as apart of their steps towards rebuilding, they'll be asking for help from the state. Among the various requests, Zanoni said one will be to help with mosquito control.

All the city leaders emphasized that while they are preparing to move forward in the city's recovery from Hurricane Hanna, they are also taking note and preparing for the rest of the hurricane season.

"We are early in the hurricane season, there are still storms brewing in the Atlantic that could possibly head our way over the next couple of months," said Canales. "I really want to make sure that we know going forward that these are not problems to ignore, but these are problems to address vigorously."