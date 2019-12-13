CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new director of developmental services for Corpus Christi says he wants to increase transparency when planning the city's future.

At a public meeting today, citizens, developers, and city leaders discussed how the planning of new projects can be streamlined and more accessible to everyone.

One new tool unveiled was something called, a zoning case tracker, which is an interactive map that allows people to go online and see all active zoning cases.

The future public meetings will keep everyone up to date on changes happening around the city.

"I wanted a 2-way dialogue, and I think it's working, hopefully, if we continue to do this we'll improve our process and improve how we do development here in Corpus Christi"

The new zoning case tracker will be available on the city's website.

