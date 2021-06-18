City evacuation drill tests storm readiness

Employees from the city of Corpus Christi teamed up with several other agencies as they put their training skills to the test.

The tropical disturbance that moved into Louisiana Friday night is just another reminder that hurricane season is in full swing which is why local agencies want to make sure they are ready should the worst hit our area this year.

Preparation is key and the city of Corpus Christi led an effort Friday to hold an evacuation exercise.

The Corpus Christi gym on Cabaniss Parkway turned into an evacuation hub for this emergency drill.

Employees from the city teamed up with several other agencies as they put their training skills to the test.

"They are very well taught on what they need to do and so they are ready to do it as a whole team. The city is prepared so everyone can get out of town safely," said Billy Delgado, Emergency Management Coordinator.

The annual practice run proved to be useful when the test turned into the real deal back in 2017 with Hurricane Harvey.

"They sign us in, make sure we have all our belongings, and we sit here in this area and wait for a bus, then the bus will evacuate us to San Antonio or wherever the next stop would be," said participant Monica Lara.

Lara is a volunteer who is playing the role of an evacuee, pretending to be sent to safe areas through the state.

She's with the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living that serves individuals with disabilities.

"So that way when it does or if it does happen, our community will be prepared and ready," said Lara.

The process is simple. Once folks arrived at the evacuation hub via RTA buses, they will sit at this table and register, then they'll receive a wrist band. That wrist band will come in handy when folks load the bus, that's because its going to contain all their contact information and they will have that on for the entire trip.

Officials say it's important for folks not to forget important items like their medications.

The evacuation drill included people with pets, because let's face it they're apart of the family too.

Alex Garcia is with the American Red Cross, one of the organizations that work side by side with city staff if an evacuation is called for.