There is an update on efforts to revitalize the Downtown area.

Back in 2008, the City of Corpus Christi created a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone for the Downtown area. Today, those in charge of making that zone got together to discuss a 6-month extension for funding as part of a plan to encourage more improvements.

3News' Brian Burns reports the 6-month extension was granted to one developer so they could improve the interior of two buildings in the area before moving on to the facade work. The contractors say they discovered unexpected damage while working on the interior of the buildings, forcing a delay. Owner Dusty Oliveira who owns Americano Properties says he is excited to be a part of bringing back Downtown.

"I've been Downtown for 18 years and recently purchase a couple of buildings and just excited to invest in Downtown Corpus," he said.

Dusty showed 3News one of the buildings on People's Street where he will use some Downtown Management District funds to build the facade. Businesses will include a retail shop, wine shop and Hank's Lounge. It is part of a major effort by the Downtown Management District.

"Our streetscape and safety improvement program is a partnership with the property owner who is already doing exterior improvements," Alyssa Barerra who manages the district said.

The DMD also updated the board on many TIRZ projects including:

The re-roofing of the Ritz Theater.

The Ward Building moving into it's design phase.

The Goldfish Bar, the Muse Bistro and Dusty's Taco Shop all preparing to open this Spring.

Dokyo's Dauntaun, which just opened.

The owner of Americano Properties hopes to have all of these store fronts active sometime this Spring.