CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi invited the public to shape the future of the city's southside and London areas.

Neighbors met at Kaffie Middle School Monday night with the City's Planning Department and contractors to give their input on new developments and improvements in those areas.

The City is currently working with a team to update two area development plans for the London and southside areas. A presentation Monday night included ideas and strategies to make the plans a reality.

City officals said the process will take a little less than a year to complete and each plan will develop at the same time. They also said there will be opportunities to participate throughout the planning process like online surveys, and there will be more community and public meetings.

