CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Christmas is almost here and the City of Corpus Christi wants to remind residents what will be closed as we celebrate the holidays.

Most City offices including libraries, the Health District, Animal Care Services and the Municipal Court, will be closed on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, as well as New Year's Day, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

Here’s a complete list of City office closings and schedules:

Garbage & Recycling Collection will be the Saturday before the holiday if your scheduled collection day is Tuesday. Garbage will be collected as regularly scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday both this week and next week.

Brush & Bulky items: No collection Tuesday, Dec. 25 or Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

Landfill: Closed Tuesday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

Animal Care Services: Closed Tuesday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

Libraries: All Public Libraries will CLOSE at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 31.

Parks and Recreation

Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course: Open Christmas Eve, Closed Christmas Day, Open New Year's Day

H-E-B Tennis Center & Al Kruse Tennis Center: Open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Christmas Eve, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center: Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.

Learning Center: Closed Sunday through Christmas Day. Closed New Year's Day.

Latchkey Program Office: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Cultural Services Office /Galvan House: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Recreation Centers: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

All eight Senior Centers: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Zavala Activity Center: Closed Christmas Eve through New Year's Day.

Senior Companion Program Office: Closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP): Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

78415 Community Youth Development: Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

