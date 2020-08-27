City of Corpus Christi and United Way of the Coastal Bend help nonprofits affected by COVID-19 pandemic

32 local nonprofit organizations have been awarded grants to help keep their businesses operating during the COVID-19 economic downturn.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of local nonprofits are receiving a helping hand thanks to a partnership between the City of Corpus Christi and the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

475-thousand dollars in grant money has just been awarded to 32 local non-profit agencies to help keep their businesses operating during the COVID-19 economic downturn.



More than 50 organizations applied for the fund. Many of those organizations highlighted a loss in revenue due to canceled fundraisers and a decrease in donations. Something that unfortunately led to cuts and employee layoffs.

“This money specifically was to help the nonprofits pay their business expenses, pay their utility bills, help with payroll, help with mortgages or rent, those types of administrative costs that often other grants won't cover,” said Coastal Bend United Way CEO, Libby Averyt.