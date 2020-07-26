City of Corpus Christi begins to assess damage done by Hurricane Hanna

300 City employees are cleaning up debris left by Hurricane Hanna

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 300 employees with the City of Corpus Christi are assessing damage done by Hurricane Hanna and cleaning up the debris left. The city is working to return to normal operations.

The City says there were no fatalities during the Hurricane.

Here’s an update from the city as of Sunday, July 26:

Trash and recycling collection will resume normal operations on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Beaches, both bay and gulf, will continue to be closed to facilitate beach cleaning and damage assessment. The public is asked to avoid the areas as dangerous conditions are present.

Emergency Operations Center has gone to virtual operations in order to respond and will reactive as needed. Customer Call Center will close at 8 p.m. and reopen for normal hours on Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pot hole repairs will resume mid-week in the meantime work orders can be called or submitted online to the Customer Call Center at www.cctexas.com or (361) 826-2489.

Crews normally assisted to pothole repairs have been temporarily reassigned to clear debris in roadways.

Several Traffic signals will remain 4-way stops until power is restored to signals. Temporary stops signs will be placed in some locations. J.C. Elliott Collection Center will resume normal hours Monday morning at 8 a.m. Brush collection for Zones 5 and 6 will remain on schedule.

Residents should follow the published brush schedule for collection of brush. Brush can be also brought to the J.C. Elliott Collection Center.

With the increase in brush citywide, residents should expect waits at the J.C. Elliott Collection Center and plan accordingly.

Special brush and trash collections including The Super Bag will be discontinued temporarily to aid in debris removal.

