City of Corpus Christi kicks off Swatner Drive Bond Project

The 2018 bond project kicked off Friday morning and is expected to be complete in September of 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city's engineering department held a kick-off for the Swantner Drive Project Friday morning.

The 2018 bond project is a road reconstruction project from Indiana Avenue to Texan trail.

The project includes rebuilding of the two-lane roadway with new pavement, sidewalks, a-d-a compliant curb ramps, signage, better lighting and more.



City Council Member Ben Molina praised the Lindale area for its input on the project.

“The neighborhood here is very well organized and I wish that a lot more of the neighborhoods have that type of communication that the Lindale neighborhood has,” said Councilman Ben Molina. “I think the city as a whole would be better off for it."

As part of the just over 7-million-dollar project, Chamberlain and Glazebrook streets from Swantner drive to Reid drive will also get new storm water utility improvements. The city expects to complete the project in September of 2022.