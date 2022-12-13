City of Corpus Christi offers to combine Nueces County ESD #2 into CCFD

The initial offer was declined earlier this year. CCFD chief plans to meet with Nueces County ESD #2 in January to discuss the proposal.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 has an offer to merge with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, according to officials with both departments.

CCFD chief Robert Rocha said the City of Corpus Christi approached Nueces County ESD #2 earlier this year, but the initial offer to absorb the independent fire department into CCFD was declined. Rocha said combining the two would eliminate both departments covering the same area.

"The citizens of this city, we've heard them loud and clear," Rocha said. "They're tired of the redundant taxation and the redundancy in the services being offered in that part of the city."

Chief Rocha said residents are paying more on their taxes in the areas covered by Nueces County ESD #2 because of duplicate service. His solution is to make them a part of CCFD. He said their resources would help them keep the area safe while costing taxpayers less.

"If it can be used to benefit the fire department in its mission to serve and protect our residents then we'll fully utilize that," Rocha said.

But Nueces County ESD #2 chief Weston Beseda said his station becoming part of CCFD would come at a cost.

"My board is not interested in following through with a plan like that," Beseda said. "Just because it will cost firefighters firefighter jobs."

Nueces County ESD #2 currently has 11 full-time employees. If they become part of CCFD, they would have to meet its requirements. Chief Beseda said those 36 years old or older, which is 40% of his staff, would be ineligible to be CCFD firefighters and given another job.

"The ultimate goal of the ESD is to continue to provide emergency service alongside the City of Corpus Christi Fire Department in the communities of Flour Bluff and Padre Island," Beseda said.

Chief Beseda said he wants things to remain how they are with both departments working together. He said if an agreement can not be reached soon, it may turn into a legal issue in court.

"We have an outstanding working relationship that we've had for decades," Beseda said. "And we'd really like to see that relationship continue."

Chief Rocha said he plans to meet with the Nueces County ESD #2 board on Jan. 17.

“Next month I believe we are scheduled to appear in front of them and we look forward to laying out our proposal," Rocha said.

