CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city is looking ahead and preparing for any financial hit due to COVID-19's impact on the local economy.

Today council members heard from city manager Peter Zanoni who said the worst-case scenario would mean a 21 million dollar revenue shortfall in the city's general fund.

Sales tax which feeds into the city budget is expected to be the biggest revenue loss.

During his briefing, Zanoni highlighted ways the city could make up for the shortfall. For example, slowing the filling of vacant positions and the use of reserves.

“Storms on the back of our mind never a pandemic thank goodness we have reserves to help deal with this, staff taking those hard decisions that we need to make.” Said councilman Greg Smith.

Zanoni is planning to continue to give updates on how the city's budget is shaping up at future city council meetings.